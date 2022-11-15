Update on Kevin Owens' injury status- Reports

Kevin Owens could be out of action for a while as the WWE Superstar reportedly suffered a right knee injury at this week's Sunday Stunner house show in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Prizefighter has been missing from TV programming for a while. However, he has been active on the WWE live event circuit. He faced off against Austin Theory in a singles match on this week's edition of the Sunday Stunner House show.

According to fans present in the arena, KO hurt his right knee during the match. While he was able to finish the match, he had to be helped to the back by the referee.

Providing an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that Owens' injury is an MCL sprain.

"We have confirmed that the injury is an MCL sprain. The way it was worded was that hopefully that is all the injury is with the idea it could be more than that," Meltzer reported.

Vriess @JPVriess Hoping Kevin Owens is ok after limping out with ref help at #WWEMadison tonight. Didn’t see a leg spot that would cause it so who knows? (Random pic of the match start) Hoping Kevin Owens is ok after limping out with ref help at #WWEMadison tonight. Didn’t see a leg spot that would cause it so who knows? (Random pic of the match start) https://t.co/lVPSlpb5iB

Kevin Owens recently opened up about his absence from WWE programming

The former Universal Champion is one of the most prominent members of the RAW roster. However, Kevin Owens has not featured much on WWE programming since returning to his old gimmick of the Prizefighter. His last notable feud was against Ezekiel in July.

In a recent tweet, KO addressed his absence. The RAW star stated that he loves that fans are showing concern for him and he'll be back soon:

"I know I haven't been on RAW in a couple of weeks. You know I was actually reading on Twitter, the social media thing and a lot of people seem to miss me, it's very nice. I appreciate it. Some people don't miss me. People are very happy I'm not there. Good for them! Most people seem to miss me and it's very, very nice. I really appreciate it. I'm sure I'll be back soon," said KO.

With the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre kickstarting a feud with The Bloodline on SmackDown, many had hoped that Kevin Owens would join the babyfaces as he has a score to settle with Roman Reigns and Co.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the former Universal Champion return to action.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes the Prizefighter a speedy recovery and hopes to see him return to action soon.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes