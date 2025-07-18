Update on Liv Morgan's status ahead of SmackDown - Reports

There has been an update on Liv Morgan ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Morgan is currently a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The Women's Tag Team Champion suffered a shoulder injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane on June 16 and has been on hiatus from the company ever since. According to a new report on Fightful Select, Morgan has undergone successful surgery for her shoulder injury. It was added that she is expected to be out of action for the next several months following the successful surgery.

Roxanne Perez replaced the 31-year-old in the tag team with Raquel Rodriguez following her injury, and the duo successfully defended the titles this past Sunday night at Evolution 2025. The Judgment Day stars won a Fatal 4-Way match to retain the titles at the PLE, and Rodriguez will be in action tonight on WWE SmackDown against Charlotte Flair.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE following Liv Morgan's injury

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes Liv Morgan should still be featured on WWE television during her injury and recently criticized the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran stated that the company should have filmed Liv Morgan's reaction to Roxanne Perez replacing her as Women's Tag Team Champion. Russo claimed that the promotion should have interviewed Morgan after Perez replaced her to capitalize on the storyline.

"Again, I am asking a very simple question. Yeah, the writing was on the wall. My granddaughter just turned three, and she could have told you where this was going. But now, would it not be logical to go to Liv’s location next week and get her response to that? Doesn’t that make all the sense in the world? You really think they would do that? No!" he said. [From 29:59 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The storyline between Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan was dropped following the injury. Nikki Bella wound up competing in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025, but Stephanie Vaquer picked up the victory and will be challenging for a title at Clash in Paris next month. Only time will tell when Morgan will be able to return to action.

