Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) is reportedly close to signing with a major wrestling company. She's pursuing a very lucrative deal, which would make her one of the highest-paid female wrestlers of all time.

It was recently reported that the former RAW Women's Champion met WWE officials to discuss her return to the company. The report mentioned that the two sides couldn't agree on a new deal, and the Stamford-based promotion walked away because the talks failed to progress. However, there's another major wrestling promotion that she could end up signing with.

According to Fightful Select, Sasha Banks is back in talks with All Elite Wrestling, not long after it looked like the two parties couldn’t come to terms. People who the site spoke to believe that she'll likely end up in AEW. Some expect her to join the promotion, even though it hasn't been confirmed that she signed a new contract.

A source told Fightful that they heard AEW and Mone were close to agreeing on terms, but they mentioned that “it’s never official until it’s official.” She was reportedly seeking "one of the largest contracts" in the history of women’s wrestling.

Eric Bischoff doesn't think it makes sense for Sasha Banks to sign with AEW

It was speculated that The Blueprint could return during the Women's Royal Rumble match, but it's unlikely.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that Sasha Banks could have a lot of opportunities in WWE, and it wouldn't make much sense for her to join AEW.

"If I'm Sasha Banks, here's what I'm excited about, or Mercedes Mone, either one. [I'm] equally as excited for both, because she's got a great relationship. She has an established market value. There's anticipation, she's obviously got a fan base," Bischoff said. "Oh, and Charlotte's down for a while. That creates, oh what's it called – opportunity. You've got all that over here [in WWE] on this side of the equation ... If either [Sasha Banks or Mercedes Mone], or both of them, decided they wanted to make a move to AEW currently, does that make any sense at all? I think not, but maybe I'm wrong," he said.

Only time will tell where Banks ends up in 2024. She'll undoubtedly achieve success wherever she goes.

