Update on Jimmy Uso's return plans - Report

Jimmy Uso suffered an injury at WrestleMania 36 and still has not made his in-ring return to WWE. While his cousin Roman Reigns and brother Jey Uso have dominated SmackDown as of late, Jimmy has been on the sidelines waiting to return.

Paul Heyman hinted on Talking Smack that Jimmy Uso is ready to come back, and a new report has further corroborated his claims.

Jimmy's last prominent appearance was at Hell in a Cell, where he tried to save his brother from the wrath of Roman Reigns during their "I Quit" Hell in a Cell bout for the Universal Championship. However, he himself became a target of The Tribal Chief, leading Jey Uso to utter the words: "I Quit."

As per Cagesideseats, Jimmy Uso is poised to return to the ring "any day now". There is speculation that he will be added to the faction consisting of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman on SmackDown.

"Paul Heyman mentioned Jimmy Uso returning to WWE recently and the word is he’s poised to come back to television any day now."

Jey Uso gave his thoughts on Jimmy Uso's return

Jey Uso told Sportskeeda in a recent interview that his twin brother Jimmy Uso is ready for a return to the ring. Speaking to Rick Ucchino, he also hinted that The Usos will soon return as a tag team.

“The only difference [as a singles competitor] is my brother is not holding that rope. He’s not in my corner, you know, but in due time, Uce, Uso Penitentiary will be opening soon.”

It will be interesting to see what route WWE will take with Jimmy Uso's return. Jimmy could knock some sense into his younger brother and try to break him away from Reigns initially.

But it is also likely that he will return to help Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, immediately aligning himself with the two stars.