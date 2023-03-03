Update on Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE creative ahead of WrestleMania 39 – Reports

Last July, Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative following a series of allegations made towards the 77-year-old. However, after Vince returned to the company's board at the start of 2023, there are those wondering if he is now working on WWE storylines once again.

Many fans seem to believe that McMahon is back in the creative department of WWE after RAW this past Monday as the confusing and unwanted match of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos was announced for WrestleMania 39 in April.

However, according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, whilst Triple H may still creatively consult with Vince from time to time, the King of Kings is still the one firmly in charge.

"Also announced officially was Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. This match has been subject of a ton of speculation, including from the angle where MVP spit alcohol in Lesnar’s face, with people pointing to this as a sign that Vince McMahon is involved with creative. From an official standpoint, McMahon is not involved directly. Paul Levesque has said that he does listen to McMahon. But Levesque also made clear that he has the final say." H/T (Inside The Ropes)

Despite reports of Brock Lesnar facing off against stars like Gunther, Bobby Lashley, and Stone Cole Steve Austin at WrestleMania, The Beast will now face off against a young star who has failed to click with a large portion of the WWE fanbase.

Former WWE Writer on one of Vince McMahon's many odd creative decisions

During his run as head of creative, WWE's executive chairman ruled with absolute authority, with the presentation of every superstar being dictated by him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW former WWE head writer Vince Russo revealed one odd rule that Vince McMahon put in place for his roster.

"Oh, bro, when I started there, you weren't allowed to have facial hair. It was like George Steinbrenner. Oh god, no. You could not have anything on your face. Across the board, bro. Oh god, yeah, that was a big rule. The sneezing thing is very true, bro. Even those who refuse to wear a jacket during the winter, those who won't wear a jacket!" [46:40 – 48:00] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative, it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly.

