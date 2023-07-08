Update on Vince McMahon's status for tonight's WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE is holding a very special edition of SmackDown tonight at Madison Square Garden and Vince McMahon will be in attendance.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand is the first edition of SmackDown following WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The premium live event went down this past Saturday in London and featured a shocking finish.

The Usos battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of the show in a match billed as "The Bloodline Civil War". The Usos were able to isolate Roman Reigns in the ring and Jey put him away with a Uso Splash for the pinfall victory. Roman Reigns will enter the Tribal Court tonight on SmackDown and the anticipation for the segment is off the charts.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Vince McMahon will be at Madison Square Garden tonight for SmackDown. The 77-year-old was not present at Money in the Bank in London, nor was he at this past Monday's episode of RAW in Baltimore.

Vince McMahon has made changes to the show while working remotely from home but will be in town for tonight's massive edition of SmackDown. Triple H will also be on-hand for the show after missing this past Monday's episode of RAW for undisclosed reasons.

