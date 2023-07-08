WWE legend needs to finally confront Roman Reigns during The Tribal Court on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has a big night in store at WWE SmackDown tonight in Madison Square Garden.

The Bloodline Civil War went down this past Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Solo Sikoa was eliminated from the bout after putting himself through the announce table, this isolated The Tribal Chief in the ring. The Usos connected with a series of Superkicks before Jey followed it up with the Uso Splash on Roman for the pinfall victory.

Following the events of Money in the Bank 2023, The Bloodline is dead as we know it. Roman Reigns will be taken to Tribal Court tonight on WWE SmackDown after the loss at the premium live event on Saturday. Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman will be in attendance, but some surprising guests could show up as well.

However, there is one person that could cause the WWE Universe to lose their minds if he were to make an appearance during The Tribal Court segment tonight. The Rock was rumored to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but the match never came to fruition.

If The Great One even appears via satellite during tonight's trial, it would still be very newsworthy. Wrestling fans have been hoping for the dream match for a long time, and The Rock interrupting The Tribal Court tonight on SmackDown would be a good sign that it could still happen down the line.

Roman Reigns reveals how close he was to facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns was rumored to defend the title against The Rock at WrestleMania but wound up facing Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE's biggest show of the year. Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event and hit Cody Rhodes with a Samoan Spike, and Roman followed it up with a Spear to retain the title.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport following WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns was asked how close he was to facing The Rock but refused to answer the question. The Tribal Chief claimed that was more of a question for Paul Heyman, who currently serves as The Wiseman of The Bloodline.

"I don't really know, that's more of a Wiseman [thing]. Some of the stuff, I don't necessarily want on my plate. So that's why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through things, filter the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about. This weekend is a great example of them," said Roman Reigns. [6:07 - 6:29]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Rock acknowledges Roman Reigns 🩸 The Rock acknowledges Roman Reigns 🩸 https://t.co/RMynTTYZvy

The Rock is 51 years old but appears to somehow be in the best shape of his life. It will be fascinating to see if the long-rumored match finally becomes a reality in WWE sometime in the future.

