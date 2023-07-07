Who is attending The Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown? 4 Anoa'i family members that may show up

The Tribal Court is all set to take place on WWE SmackDown. The Usos have served a notice to Roman Reigns, and we can only guess the kind of interrogation Jimmy and Jey Uso have planned for The Tribal Chief.

However, The Tribal Court is a family affair. It’s only fair to have the elders of the Anoa’i Family be present at the trial on WWE SmackDown. Both sides will need support from other members of the family to ensure that justice is served.

While Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos will be present, some of the other members who can attend the trial on WWE SmackDown are The Wild Samoans, Rikishi, Ata Johnson (The Rock's mother), and Nia Jax.

The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika, are an integral part of the Samoan Wrestling Family. Sika Anoa’i is Roman Reigns’ father, and Afa Sikoa is his first cousin once removed. On the other hand, both Afa and Sika are The Usos’ first cousins, twice removed.

Next, Rikishi’s presence on WWE SmackDown will strengthen The Usos’ side, considering he’s their father, but Rikishi might be in a dilemma due to Solo Sikoa being on Roman Reigns’ side. It also must be noted that Rikishi and Roman Reigns are cousins in real-life and The Usos are The Tribal Chief’s first cousins, once removed.

The Wild Samoans and Rikishi were scheduled to appear on the 30th anniversary of RAW at RAW is XXX for an Acknowledgement of Roman Reigns Ceremony. However, none of them could make it to the live show, and WWE changed the segment to The Trial of Sami Zayn.

Finally, the Samoan Wrestling Family includes High Chief Peter Maivia’s bloodline as well. Therefore, Ata Johnson, High Chief’s daughter and Dwayne Johnson’s mother, will be a good representative from the other side of the family along with Nia Jax.

The Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown will be the second one we see in WWE

When WWE changed the segment from Acknowledgement of The Tribal Chief to The Trial of Sami Zayn, the WWE Universe had its eyes glued to the in-ring segment.

The fans showed praise on the drama that unfolded in front of their eyes and how well each superstar sold the segment. In fact, the fans appreciated how WWE used a dramatic segment to bring Jey Uso and Sami Zayn together.

What do you think will go down in The Tribal Court on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

