Update on when WWE might split the tag team titles on the main roster - Reports

The Judgment Day is currently ruling RAW after they captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. According to a new report, there are plans to split the titles by the end of the year.

Last year, the old regime made a questionable decision when they unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship on WWE's main roster. After the unification, only three tag teams have held the titles for nearly two years on both brands.

According to a new report from Xero News, the promotion has plans to introduce brand-specific titles, but the company will not make the split before the end of the year.

"Still no update internally on splitting the Tag Titles, likely to come after November/December at the earliest I was told," tweeted Xero News.

Earlier this month, the same source reported that the company has finalized new belts for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, but the promotion hasn't figured out when to introduce the titles.

The Judgment Day successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest were at each other's throats as they both wanted to become the next World Heavyweight Champion as the stable went after Seth Rollins.

Instead, The Visionary overcame the heinous stable on numerous occasions and outsmarted The Judgment Day. After weeks of bickering, the two were given an ultimatum by Rhea Ripley.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor finally kept their differences aside and faced Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Payback 2023 and won the titles in a Steel City Street Fight with the help of their The Judgment Day stablemates.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the two teams faced off once again with the titles on the line. However, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes came out and assisted the team of Owens and Zayn.

Unfortunately, JD McDonagh came to the rescue of Damian Priest and Finn Balor and attacked Zayn with one of the titles. In the end, the henious stable retained and kept their gold.

