Update on WWE potentially adding top SmackDown star to Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

While it seems almost certain that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes, fans are determined to see Sami Zayn added to the huge match.

Reigns and Zayn are set to collide this weekend at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed Championship. Despite Zayn's surge in popularity, many expect The Tribal Chief to retain his title heading into WrestleMania.

With many members of the WWE Universe wanting Zayn added to the WrestleMania main event, Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that plans for this year's main event had been set in stone. He added that the company doesn't intend to change the bout.

"They have not been changing. Almost everything I have heard, in fact, everything I have heard, there have been changes from months back, but I would say that a month back everything happened exactly the same, unlike every year before WrestleMania, everything was changed in some way, not big changes, but there was tweaked stuff. Now, there hasn’t been, so they should not beat Sami Zayn. If you’re following the ratings, the ratings tell you." (H/T Ringside News)

The Bloodline is currently divided. With two hungry contenders in the form of Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes determined to beat The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns' 900-plus day run as champion is in more jeopardy than ever before.

Former WWE Champion wants to dethrone Roman Reigns

Several fans would love to see either Cody or Sami defeat The Head of The Table. However, his former teammate from The Shield, Seth Rollins, wants to be the man to end Reigns' record run as champion.

During a recent conversation with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Rollins said it would be hard to see Cody defeating Roman as he believes he should be in The American Nightmare's position.

"I don’t know the answer to that question, man [if Cody Rhodes is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns]. It’s very hard for me to look at that match unbiased, I think. I want that match, I want that spot, I want that title, and to not have it, there’s a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it, so it’s difficult for me to analyze," said Seth Rollins. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Roman Reigns' next title defense will take place this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Fans will have to wait and see if he can retain his championship in Montreal.

