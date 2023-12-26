Update on WWE's plan of splitting Tag Team titles - Reports

The rumble over WWE's potential Tag Team Championship split isn't silenced by holiday cheer. Whispers of the titles crackup are burning hotter than eggnog as superstars will return from festive furlough, ready to shake up the ring come January 2024.

The Usos' (Jimmy & Jey) chokehold on the undisputed tag team gold after crushing team RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) had some fans and even WWE insiders yearning for a title split. This has only further snowballed as the titles remained unified even as the tag title holders changed.

Whispers of a championship shake-up before WrestleMania 40 were hot, according to a recent report. But as per the latest reports from Steve Carrier of Ringside News, the air around the tag team titles split has grown thick with uncertainty.

Speaking to a tenured member within the Stamford-based company's creative team, RSN reported that there are plans to split the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, but there are also plans to keep things the way they are, and the idea is currently referred to as "frozen."

"Right now, there are both plans to do it, and not to do it. It’s an idea that’s just kind of frozen." (H/T Ringside News)

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at MSG show

Tonight at World Wrestling Entertainment's Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden, New York, the Judgment Day members will put their titles on the line.

Priest and Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on an episode of Monday Night RAW to win the tag team championship.

Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to officially announce that he will be back in action, teaming up with Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on the December 26, 2023 Holiday Tour show.

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited to see Zayn's collaboration with Main Event Jey going up against the Judgment Day members ahead of heading into the new year.

Do you want to see WWE tag team titles split? Sound off in the comments section below.