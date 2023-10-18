Update on WWE's plan to use NXT talent on main roster - Reports

There has been an update regarding WWE's plan to use NXT talent on main roster programming.

Last week, NXT had one of the biggest shows in its history. John Cena appeared during the show and was in Carmelo Hayes' corner for his bout against Bron Breakker. Paul Heyman was in Bron Breakker's corner for the match as well. Carmelo Hayes picked up the win, and The Undertaker planted Breakker with a Chokeslam after the match.

Asuka, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes also appeared during last week's special edition of NXT as it went up against AEW Dynamite. The stacked card paid off, as NXT dominated AEW in last week's ratings war. The promotion has started to feature NXT stars on the main roster as of late, with many young stars getting an opportunity to compete against veterans on WWE Main Event.

According to a new report from Fightful Select (via Ringside News), WWE plans to continue featuring NXT talent on Main Event. Fightful noted that they were not sure if Triple H specifically made the decision, but the trend of NXT talent appearing on Main Event will likely continue.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter believes CM Punk would be valuable for WWE NXT

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that CM Punk would bring many new viewers to NXT.

CM Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling ended unceremoniously last month following his backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In. AEW President Tony Khan fired the controversial star, making fans speculate about a possible return to WWE. The 44-year-old star continues to get fans talking, as he posted a cryptic message on social media earlier today.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter detailed why he believes CM Punk might be a good option for NXT moving forward. Apter explained that Punk would drive up NXT's value if he appeared on the show every week.

"I would stick him right on NXT because he would bring up the value of that brand immensely. Tuesday nights will become bigger if he's on that show." [0:57 – 1:10]

You can check out the full video below:

WWE is having a tremendous amount of success at the moment in terms of fan interest and live attendance. It will be fascinating to see how NXT will continue to grow in the years to come.

Would you like to see CM Punk in NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.