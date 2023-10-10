Wrestling legends on CM Punk possibly appearing on WWE NXT (Exclusive)

CM Punk is currently a free agent after AEW President Tony Khan terminated his contract in September. Legendary pro wrestling reporter Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently gave their thoughts on Punk possibly joining WWE's NXT brand.

Punk has not wrestled for WWE since walking out on the company in 2014. After an absence of almost a decade, it has been heavily speculated that the 44-year-old could make a long-awaited return soon.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter explained why Punk might be better suited to NXT than RAW and SmackDown:

"I would stick him right on NXT because he would bring up the value of that brand immensely. Tuesday nights will become bigger if he's on that show." [0:57 – 1:10]

Although NXT is viewed as WWE's developmental brand, RAW and SmackDown stars often make appearances on the Tuesday night program.

Long added that CM Punk could feature on several WWE shows in the same way Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley have in recent weeks:

"I agree. The way it is now, he's gonna go from the big show to NXT, NXT [to] RAW, all of them. They ain't gonna hold him back and put him in no one particular spot. But I think him coming out at NXT would certainly send that brand to the top, I'm telling you." [1:13 – 1:31]

Watch the video above to hear the panel discuss the possibility of MJF leaving AEW for WWE one day.

CM Punk has lots of options in the wrestling business

Despite leaving AEW in controversial circumstances, CM Punk is unlikely to be short of options if he decides to wrestle again.

Mac Davis, the host of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, thinks wrestlers only benefit from the increased competition between rival promotions:

"If I were in AEW and I lost my job, at least I have WWE to go to, or at least apply to. Then you have ROH – ROH is still under AEW – but you get what I'm saying. It's important that we have these options out there." [2:07 – 2:20]

Agreeing with Davis, Apter compared the current wrestling landscape to the Monday Night Wars battle between WCW and WWE in the mid-to-late 1990s:

"It's the same like when WCW and WWE were in competition with each other. It was always, 'Who's going where?' That question. Wrestling fans love to know that." [2:20 – 2:32]

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff also discussed Punk on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast. He believes The Best in the World would behave in a more professional manner in WWE compared to AEW.

