Update on CM Punk's WWE return - Reports

There has been a potential update regarding CM Punk possibly returning to WWE.

Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling came to an unceremonious end following his match against Samoa Joe at All In 2023. Punk retained his "Real World Championship" but lost his job after the event in Wembley Stadium.

The 44-year-old has been involved in several controversies during his career, and his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In was the final straw for AEW President Tony Khan. However, fans are still hopeful that the troubled star gets another chance in WWE, despite leaving the promotion on bad terms in 2014.

Insider account BWE (BoozerRasslin) took to their private X account today to share an interesting comment about CM Punk. BWE stated that they cannot disclose everything at the moment, but it's "going good," and also said to "keep faith" in his post.

Expand Tweet

Konnan believes CM Punk could return to WWE

Wrestling legend Konnan recently commented on CM Punk's potential return to WWE and suggested that it could happen for an interesting reason.

Punk's time in AEW may have been surrounded by controversy, but he also proved that he is still one of the best storytellers in the business. Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that WWE could bring Punk back to the company simply to stick it to All Elite Wrestling.

"[When he had his troubles in AEW] He was getting his narrative out there through people cause I know those people and they called me. But I also think me and Joe said there's a good possibility he's gonna go there, and the only reason I said that, a couple reasons. Number one, bro, they love to put it in AEW's faces, they just love that just like AEW loves to put it in their face. I mean Tony literally hates those guys. I don't think they hate AEW, I just think they like to put it in their face." [1:15:12 - 1:15:53]

CM Punk took several shots at WWE during his time in All Elite Wrestling and reportedly confronted William Regal for being a "stooge" for Triple H. It will be fascinating to see if the controversial star somehow makes his way back to the promotion after almost a decade.

Are you excited about CM Punk's potential return to the company? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.