Wrestling legend believes the "unprofessional CM Punk we saw in AEW" would disappear in WWE

CM Punk had his fair share of problems with WWE before he walked out of the company. His AEW run was a noteworthy part of his career, and a wrestling legend believes that he would get back to being serious if he returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

CM Punk was fired from AEW by Tony Khan following an altercation between him and Jack Perry at All In 2023. Punk successfully defended his Real World Championship against Samoa Joe at the event, but the match marked his final contest in the company.

The Best in the World had a rather controversial stay in the promotion, and his professionalism was questioned by some. The rumor mill has been churning as many believe that CM Punk will return to the Stamford-based promotion after his AEW exit.

Commenting on the potential move, wrestling legend Eric Bischoff stated that a return to WWE could help Punk. He noted that there is a lot of history between the two sides, and a comeback would allow him to compete against some new stars.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff said:

"There's a tremendous amount of backstory and a history there [between Punk and WWE], and there's an amazing pool of talent for Punk to work with, as well as being supported by a highly qualified group of writers, producers, and senior management."

He added that the company could shake up the 'unprofessional CM Punk we saw in AEW.' Instead, he could go back to being a true professional again:

"Look, I've never criticized Punk's talents or abilities. I've been super critical, and rightfully so, in the way he's conducted his business and some of the things he said ... That's not going to be the case in WWE. So, the same guy in two separate companies is a totally separate discussion," Bischoff added. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Shinsuke Nakamura added fuel to the fire by hitting a GTS on the latest episode of RAW. It could be seen as a tease for the potential return of the Best in the World.

CM Punk would be a good addition to WWE’s current roster

AEW fans were recently met with a pleasant surprise as WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his debut on the promotion as Adam Copeland. Fans have seen many top names, such as Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Christian Cage, move to AEW in recent years.

WWE recently bagged Jade Cargill from its rival promotion, but CM Punk’s signing could prove to be a big affair. It would be great to see the former champion return to reignite some rivalries.

Some young superstars could also benefit from working with Punk on the roster. He could give them a good rub, allowing them to become the next big name in wrestling.

Do you think CM Punk will change his behavior if he signs with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!