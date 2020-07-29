Update on WWE's search for a location to host SummerSlam outdoors with fans

WWE has been hugely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as all the weekly shows and PPVs, including WrestleMania 36, have taken place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, it seems WWE is looking to change things up for their next big PPV, SummerSlam.

WWE had announced previously that SummerSlam won't be taking place in Boston. But as previously reported, WWE officials are considering the idea of hosting SummerSlam outdoors - either on a beach or a boat. In a recent update of the situation, WrestleVotes is reporting the following.

"WWE has looked into hosting SummerSlam within the Northeast at an outdoor location w/ limited fans, and as of now, have found no interested states in allowing that to happen."

Confirmed matches for SummerSlam 2020

The thirty-third edition of WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 23, 2020. With less than a month to go for the Biggest Party of the Summer, the build to SummerSlam has officially begun on WWE Programming.

So far, two matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title against Randy Orton at the PPV, in what might be the main event. The second match confirmed will see the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend their titles against the team of Andrade and Angel Garza.

Many more big matches will surely be announced in the next few weeks on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown!

As for the location of SummerSlam 2020, WWE are yet to announce it. If the reports of WWE looking to host the event outdoors is true, we might be in for a unique edition of SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates on the situation!