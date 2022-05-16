Vince McMahon reportedly has plans in place for WWE WrestleMania 39 

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly has plans in place for the top matches at WrestleMania 39. During commercials for Money in the Bank, it was announced that the winners will earn an opportunity to headline The Show of Shows.

Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stated that the winners of the male and female ladder matches won't be involved in the main title matches at WrestleMania next year.

“The only direct company word regarding that question was there is nothing definitive either way. Another person said that Vince has plans already in place for the top matches at 'Mania and the winners of MITB in the title matches wouldn’t be that, although that commercial aired three times without an edit.”

Many were left confused after Cody Rhodes made the announcement, leaving fans wondering whether the company made changes to the rules. The Money in the Bank contract has only been cashed in once in the main event of WrestleMania. Seth Rollins did it back in 2015 to capture his first WWE Championship.

Money in the Bank commercials are reportedly causing confusion among writers and producers in WWE

According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, many writers and producers were left confused at the verbiage used during the Money in the Bank commercials. A member of the creative team told the site that they have no idea why it was announced that the ladder match winners will be gaunteed a main event spot at WrestleMania.

The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 2nd at the Allegiant Stadium. Roman Reigns has been advertised for the event. According to reports, he'll defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Bobby Lashley or Randy Orton on the show.

