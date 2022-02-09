Vince McMahon made huge booking decision "as soon as" Shane McMahon was sent home - Reports

It looks like WWE has already decided Shane McMahon's replacement for WrestleMania 38.

Shane McMahon was sent home after Vince McMahon had had enough of his antics while booking the 2022 Royal Rumble match. Since then, a string of reports have come out regarding Shane's backstage behavior at the event.

WrestleVotes recently reported that WWE was trying to find a replacement for Shane at The Show of Shows. Ringside News is now exclusively reporting that WWE has already picked Shane's replacement for the annual extravaganza. As per Ringside News, Shane's replacement was decided as soon as he was sent home.

"A report came out yesterday saying WWE is still trying hard to find a replacement for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. That is not the case. We have learned that Shane's replacement is already decided. In fact, it was 'decided as soon as the decision was made to send Shane home.'" wrote Steve Carrier of RSN, on Twitter.

Vince McMahon reportedly vetoed Shane McMahon's pitches while booking the Men's Royal Rumble

Shortly after Shane McMahon's rumored WWE exit, Dave Meltzer of WOR reported that he was involved in a chaotic situation backstage at the Royal Rumble. Shane pitched a bunch of ideas to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, which weren't approved.

On the other hand, Vince greenlit Brock Lesnar's pitches. None of this sat well with Shane, who reportedly talked down to WWE officials backstage.

"He wanted to do it one way, then Vince would veto it, Brock Lesnar would push for other things. Brock got a lot of what he wanted, and Shane didn’t get a lot of what he wanted, and then Shane complained to a lot of people and I guess talked down to a lot of people,” the report stated. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

WrestleMania 38 is set to emanate from the AT&T Stadium in Texas on April 2 and 3, 2022. The card for the event will slowly begin to take shape in the coming weeks. The show will be headlined by a singles outing between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Shane competed at last year's WrestleMania and lost a Steel Cage match to Braun Strowman. It remains to be seen who has been picked as Shane McMahon's replacement for The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

