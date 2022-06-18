Vince McMahon did not tear up script before SmackDown went on air - Reports

Contrary to previous reports, Vince McMahon did not tear the script for SmackDown before the show went on air last night in Minnesota.

McMahon has been in hot waters since the recent allegations that were made against him. Yesterday, Alex Sherman from CNBC reported that McMahon ripped apart the script for the blue brand after it was announced that he would be speaking to the WWE Universe.

However, new reports from Ringside News have now come out since the show aired, suggesting that McMahon was in a great mood backstage and that no script was torn up. Furthermore, reports have also stated how Vince McMahon appeared to be stress-free during last night's show.

"Vince made sure everyone saw him smile. If you didn’t know what was going on, you’d think he just won the lottery." H/T Ringside News

H Jenkins Of Ringside News @HJenkinsWrites



I was also told that, "Vince made sure everyone saw him smile. If you didn't know what was going on, you'd think he just won the lottery." Before rumors start coming out, we were told that this week's #SmackDown ran incredibly well backstage. No script was "ripped up" either.I was also told that, "Vince made sure everyone saw him smile. If you didn't know what was going on, you'd think he just won the lottery." Before rumors start coming out, we were told that this week's #SmackDown ran incredibly well backstage. No script was "ripped up" either.I was also told that, "Vince made sure everyone saw him smile. If you didn't know what was going on, you'd think he just won the lottery."

In light of the recent allegations made against him, the 76-year-old has decided to step down from his role as the CEO and Chairman of WWE. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will serve as the interim chairwoman.

Former WWE writer on Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown

With the allegations surrounding McMahon well and truly in the spotlight, many were surprised to hear that he was booked to speak to the WWE Universe on SmackDown last night.

Fans were hotly anticipating what he was going to say. What transpired, however, was simply a 40-second speech, welcoming the fans to Friday Night SmackDown.

In response to the promo, former WWE writer Vince Russo tweeted that the company does not know how to format a television program.

"Man, nobody knows how to hold an audience like the @WWE. Guess you can change the channel now. Somebody PLEASE teach ANY ONE over there how to Format a Television Show. I’m beggin’ ya." H/T Twitter

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Vince McMahon’s opening segment on SmackDown



Vince McMahon’s opening segment on SmackDownhttps://t.co/TM9lK6Qads

It remains to be seen if there are any major changes we'll see in the WWE product now that McMahon is no longer in charge.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far