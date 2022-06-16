WWE and Vince McMahon plan to keep working like it's "business as usual" despite recent allegations

According to the latest reports, despite the recently revealed investigation into Vince McMahon by WWE's Board of Directors, the Chairman will be working like any other day this Friday during SmackDown.

The Wall Street Journal recently revealed that WWE has been investigating Vince McMahon over the past few months. McMahon allegedly increased a paralegal's pay in 2019 after the pair were engaged in a relationship. This pay increase also allegedly disallowed the woman from going public about her interactions with McMahon.

Despite these allegations, Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that TV tapings tomorrow night will run the same as always:

"Vince McMahon and John Laurinitis are going to TV Friday, at least of a couple of hours ago, that’s what we had heard. They are basically saying that it's business as usual." (H/T: ITRWrestling)

WWE sent their staff a message regarding the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon

After the Wall Street Journal published their story, WWE sent out an internal memo to all staff members.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE said that the board of directors will cooperate fully with the independent investigators:

"The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously. We are cooperating fully with the independent investigation initiated by our Board of Directors." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

WWE and Vince McMahon are yet to comment on the matter.

