Vince McMahon was reportedly adamant about not allowing former World Champion have a return match

Vince McMahon is known to be headstrong and usually sticks to his decisions. One such decision was not allowing former World Champion Ric Flair to have another match after his retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

Ric Flair recently had his 'last match' when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair continued to compete as a wrestler even after his retirement ceremony took place in WWE after WrestleMania 24. He joined TNA and had his last match for the company in 2011.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that McMahon often went back on stipulations he had heavily advertised. However, he was adamant about not letting The Nature Boy compete in one more match in WWE.

''Shortly thereafter he had a falling out with their management, as he did with everyone who worked for in the latter stages of his life, and he never wrestled again. Vince McMahon went back on nearly every stipulation he ever advertised, but the one he wouldn’t was ever allowing Flair to do another match,'' noted Meltzer

Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from all his duties and was replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the co-CEOs. Triple H has taken over the reigns of the creative department. While there could have been some speculation with the new regime that Flair might have been allowed to have another match in WWE, it is doubtful.

''I’m very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn’t go out the right way, and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte, to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me and have the whole family there and his family, who I’ve gotten to know well, it was big for all of them,” Flair told Lucha Libre Online [1:50-2:18]

Flair has noted that he was very happy with his last match and will not be returning to the ring again. The Nature Boy is 73 years old and should stay away from the ring for health reasons.

