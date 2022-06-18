Backstage news on Vince McMahon's alleged mood heading into WWE SmackDown

A new report has emerged regarding Vince McMahon's mood heading into his scheduled appearance on SmackDown tonight. The former Chairman of the Board will make his WWE TV return amid investigations into the allegations against him.

It has been reported that he volunteered to step back from his duties as CEO and Chairman of the multi-billion dollar corporation. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has assumed the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO of WWE until the conclusion of the investigation. However, Vince will retain his role and responsibilities related to the company's creative content.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Mr. McMahon was "joking around" during the production meeting before tonight's episode of SmackDown and wasn't selling anything at all. Multiple sources described him as being in a "great mood."

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

For those unaware, Vince McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis are currently under investigation by the board of directors for alleged misconduct. As per the Wall Street Journal, he had allegedly agreed to pay a $3 million settlement to a former WWE employee he had an affair with. The woman was hired as a paralegal in 2019 and received a major promotion during the April 2021 budget cuts.

How did the WWE locker room react to the Vince McMahon allegations?

Many were taken aback when the news first broke regarding the allegations of misconduct against Vince McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, many within WWE only found out when the news was made public.

"The talent and virtually all the employees had no idea of this story until it broke. There were suspicions of the woman and McMahon having a relationship, particularly when she was given a promotion in or around April 2021. And at least one person we know of did have awareness of it before the story broke publicly, but there is no indication he told anyone," stated Meltzer.

According to reports, John Laurinaitis may be the one to ultimately take the fall for Vince McMahon, meaning he could be released from the company soon. It's left to be seen whether Vince will address the situation on SmackDown tonight and what the results of the investigation will unveil.

