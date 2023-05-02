Vince McMahon reportedly pitched ideas for Roman Reigns' next title defense at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns's next title defense is the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe as The Tribal Chief is set to reach 1000 days as the champion. According to a new report, several pitches were made by Vince McMahon for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's next challenger at Night of Champions.

Last year, Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championship. After winning the titles, The Tribal Chief became a part-time superstar and made only sporadic appearances, including title defense at Premium Live Events.

The Tribal Chief is reaching 1000 days as champion, and fans are wondering who's next in line to go up against Roman Reigns for the titles at WWE Night of Champions 2023. According to a new report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Vince McMahon pitched several ideas for the event. Check it out:

"I was told that Vince McMahon has pitched several ideas for Roman Reigns' next challenger. A few of them were even kind of scoffed at, like that doesn't make any sense." (H/T Give Me Sport)

The report states that most of McMahon's picks made no sense, and The Tribal Chief's next opponent for the titles at Night of Champions 2023 will become clearer after Backlash 2023.

Roman Reigns was picked first during WWE Draft 2023

In 2019, the company held its annual event on Friday after SmackDown moved to Fox. The first pick for SmackDown was none other than 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns. It's been over four years since The Tribal Chief made the Blue brand his home in WWE.

Ever since SmackDown moved to Fox, the network has ensured that their first pick is Roman Reigns. In 2020, The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman were the first choices for SmackDown along with the Universal Championship, which he won after his return to the company.

In 2021, the tradition between Fox and The Tribal Chief continued as he was once again alongside Paul Heyman, who was picked first. Last year, the company skipped the annual Draft due to a change in the regime and pushed the event to after WrestleMania 39.

Last Friday, Roman Reigns was not on the Blue brand, but still got picked first alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, The Usos were picked by SmackDown on Draft Night Two. Roman Reigns has been picked first in four consecutive Drafts by SmackDown.

