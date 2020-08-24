Vince McMahon reportedly planning a Hair vs Hair Match

A few weeks ago, on WWE SmackDown, Mandy Rose challenged Sonya Deville to a Hair vs Hair match at WWE SummerSlam. Deville happily accepted the challenge after she had chopped Rose's hair off a week earlier. But on the go-home show of WWE SummerSlam, Vince McMahon's WWE decided to change the stipulation from the original Hair vs Hair Match to a No Disqualification Match with an added stipulation of the loser leaving WWE.

GOOD NEWS!

We are extending the registration deadline, so if you haven't registered yet, you can do it by the end of this week's #WWERaw!



This time, you can share a picture of yourself wearing any WWE merchandise to participate!!#WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/Dz36fKXZPd — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 24, 2020

At WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose won the match, forcing Sonya Deville to leave the company. After she won the match, Mandy Rose was joined by her boyfriend, Otis and the two celebrated her victory in the ring.

Vince McMahon's idea for a Hair vs Hair Match

Earlier today, a report stated the reason for Vince McMahon not going ahead with the Hair vs Hair stipulation for the match between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at WWE SummerSlam. It seems like Bryan Alvarez has noted that even though Vince McMahon wasn't able to book the Hair vs Hair Match for WWE SummerSlam, The WWE Chairman is still very high on the idea.

“It was going to be hair vs. hair and then on Friday afternoon, they rewrote SmackDown twice. By the time all was said and done they changed it to a hair match to a career match, Loser Leaves WWE. I was told that afternoon it would make sense on Sunday. Well, Sunday is now over and it makes no more sense than it did on Friday. I have absolutely no idea why they did a Loser Leaves Town Match. I presume that Sonya is gonna be off for a while to deal with this issue and then she’ll come back. I pray she’s not gone forever because she’s a highlight of SmackDown and her promos are unbelievably great. They worked their a$$es off in this match. Apparently Vince McMahon still wants to do a hair match so if you see them shoot angles that look like they’re leading towards a hair match well, there you go.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)