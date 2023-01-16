Vince McMahon reportedly will "have no impact" on former WWE Champion's rumored WrestleMania 39 return

Despite having recently made his return to WWE, reports are suggesting that Vince McMahon's comeback is unlikely to impact The Rock's possible showing at WrestleMania 39.

Now back as the board's executive chairman, many are expecting McMahon to potentially resume his previous position as the head of creative. Following the veteran promoter's initial retirement in July 2022, his son-in-law, Triple H, took charge of the creative process.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the misconduct allegations surrounding McMahon might not influence The Rock's rumored return to WWE.

"The basic thing is that Dwayne Johnson is going to do what he has the time to do. If he has time, the Vince stuff is going to have no impact whatsoever. He’s going to do it if he feels he can do it well and he has time to train for it." (H/T WrestleTalk)

After making his comeback to WWE following a six-month absence, Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon announced that she would be resigning from her position as CEO of the company. Meanwhile, former world champion The Rock is expected to return ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Former WWE writer on Vince McMahon returning

Following his recent return, various reports have indicated that Vince intends to sell World Wrestling Entertainment and make the company private once again.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former head WWE writer Vince Russo questioned why McMahon had returned, and if he was looking to tear down the company he helped prosper.

"It's like I'm going down like a blaze of glory, man. Yeah, guess what, bro? You're going down in a blaze of glory and you're going down alone. Bro, all the money he has, the billions of dollars, what does it mean? This is a 77-year-old man! I should be sitting at home and embracing my grandkids. Bro, how many years do you have left? You wanna go out in this blazing ball of fire alone? He's gonna destroy the very thing he built!" said Vince Russo. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Currently, Vince McMahon has not assumed control of the WWE creative process. Triple H reportedly held a recent meeting with all the superstars, ensuring that their creative directions would remain unchanged.

