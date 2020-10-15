Vince McMahon's backstage perception of Andrade reportedly revealed

Andrade's WWE future is shrouded in uncertainty ever since the former United States Champion went undrafted during the recent WWE Draft.

Dave Meltzer has now revealed that Vince McMahon was reportedly never really a fan of Andrade. Paul Heyman was a big supporter of Andrade as the former Executive Director of RAW was well-versed with the Hispanic Superstar's work outside the WWE, primarily in Mexico and Japan.

Heyman's ouster from his powerful decision-making position on RAW pretty much spelled the end of Andrade's push. Here's what Meltzer wrote on Twitter:

"Vince never got it with him. Whatever he got was just remnants because Heyman saw him in Mexico & Japan and thought he was top talent, and got him as far as he could. There's a reason when Heyman was ousted I told everyone Andrade was dead."

What's next for Andrade?

As reported earlier, Andrade was not assigned to any brand during the WWE Draft. WrestlingInc exclusively reported that Andrade would be out of action for a month as he is undergoing a minor elective procedure.

Despite the report of Vince McMahon not being a fan of Andrade, a source told WrestlingInc that Andrade is expected to get a push when he returns to WWE TV.

Andrade's immediate future has been a matter of intense debate as PWInsider reported that there had been discussions in the WWE about sending the Superstar back to NXT.

Andrade even posted a teaser regarding a potential move back to the Black-and-Gold brand on Twitter.

Charlotte Flair made matters even more interesting by teasing an on-screen alliance with Andrade in a tweet that was later deleted.

Screenshot of the deleted tweet.

Andrade is reportedly going to be away from the ring for a month, and WWE might also have a storyline for him when he is brought back.

Andrade and Zelina Vega were attacked by The Fiend and Alexa Bliss on the most recent episode of RAW. While Vega was drafted to SmackDown, there is a possibility of Andrade engaging in a short-term angle with The Fiend on the Red brand.

The other option would be to send Andrade back to NXT, and that would be a smart decision to make considering his standing on the main roster. How would you like to see WWE utilize the former NXT Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.