Vince McMahon's former on-screen rival reportedly attended his 77th birthday party

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at Vince McMahon's birthday party in NYC.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently celebrated his 77th birthday in New York City at the Waverly Inn restaurant, and the dinner was attended by a bunch of big names. Former WWE Champion John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh were present at the venue. WWE veteran Brock Lesnar was spotted hanging out with Pat McAfee at the dinner as well.

As per PWInsider, WWE legend The Undertaker also attended Vince McMahon's birthday dinner.

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon are quite close in real life

The Undertaker remained a mainstay on WWE TV for about three decades before finally calling it quits. He has been dubbed by many as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever grace the squared circle.

The Deadman has built a close friendship with Vince McMahon over the past three decades or so.

Back in the 90s, when wrestlers were jumping ship to WCW one after the other, The Phenom stayed by Vince's side. The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak was a massive USP for The Show of Shows for years on end.

It's interesting to note that in late 2003, The Undertaker kicked off a feud with Vince McMahon, which led to a "Buried Alive" match at Survivor Series. The bout ended with Kane burying The Undertaker alive, thus putting an end to "The American Badass" character.

Back in 2019, The Undertaker spoke candidly about McMahon and praised the then-WWE Chairman:

"He's awesome, you may see him on TV and think, 'Man, I do not like that guy,' but he's awesome. He would never ask anybody to do something he wouldn't do, and he's really built an empire on hard work, dedication and energy. When you see that man and see what he puts into it [WWE], you feel like, 'Well, I at least have to try and match that.' He's an awesome leader, and I call him boss, but I think we're more friends now than we are employee and company owner," said The Undertaker. [H/T Times Now News]

The Undertaker secured his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. McMahon inducted the WWE veteran into the Hall of Fame and delivered a heartfelt speech during the induction.

Judging by the lack of photos featuring The Undertaker, the WWE legend seemingly succeeded in avoiding the paparazzi at McMahon's birthday dinner party.

