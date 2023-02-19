Vince McMahon's involvement could lead to major change in Roman Reigns' ongoing title reign - Reports

Vince McMahon has been pushing Roman Reigns as the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. If the reports are to be believed, the 77-year-old is still trying to influence The Tribal Chief's ongoing title run.

Reigns has been the most dominant champion in the Stamford-based promotion over the last 30 years. He recently surpassed 900 days as the Universal Champion, in addition to being the WWE Champion for over 300 days.

However, with dissension within The Bloodline increasing in the last few weeks, the Head of the Table looks more vulnerable than ever. WWE also has two fan-favorite babyfaces in, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, who have the credibility needed to usurp The Tribal Chief.

While many expect Reigns' historic title run to end soon, a new report states that from Xero News states that Vince McMahon has been pushing Triple H to keep the title on the Bloodline leader for the "foreseeable future."

"Source states he was Vince McMahon has been pushing Triple H to keep the titles on Roman Reigns for the "foreseeable future"," Xero News tweeted.

Xero News @NewsXero



Bray Wyatt will be in the building, could make appearance tonight following Lashley vs Lesnar.



Source states he was Vince McMahon has been pushing Triple H to keep the titles on Roman Reigns for the "foreseeable future" Xero News @NewsXero Last my source heard



Women's Chamber or Lesnar vs Lashley opening



Reigns vs Zayn main events



2hour 30 min max runtime



Told Usos are in Canada, no word if they'll be used on screen Last my source heardWomen's Chamber or Lesnar vs Lashley openingReigns vs Zayn main events2hour 30 min max runtimeTold Usos are in Canada, no word if they'll be used on screen Mixed Tag Match due to setup WM matchBray Wyatt will be in the building, could make appearance tonight following Lashley vs Lesnar.Source states he was Vince McMahon has been pushing Triple H to keep the titles on Roman Reigns for the "foreseeable future" twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… Mixed Tag Match due to setup WM matchBray Wyatt will be in the building, could make appearance tonight following Lashley vs Lesnar.Source states he was Vince McMahon has been pushing Triple H to keep the titles on Roman Reigns for the "foreseeable future" twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…

The 77-year-old made his return to the global juggernaut earlier this year after abruptly announcing his retirement last year.

Numerous sources have confirmed in the past that Vince McMahon has no role in WWE's creative department, and the decision rests with Triple H.

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns should retain the title at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns will face perhaps the biggest challenge of his ongoing title run at Elimination Chamber as he takes on Sami Zayn in front of his home fans in Montreal, Canada.

The former Bloodline member's popularity has led many to believe that he should be the one to usurp The Tribal Chief. However, Vince Russo is firmly against the idea.

"I'm thinking like they are thinking, and they have made such a big deal out of this streak and to end it for a one-day reign, whereas, if you keep it intact, then that's part of Cody Rhodes' win," said Russo.

Jey Uso has been away from The Bloodline ever since Sami Zayn was ousted from the group at Royal Rumble. The tag team champion could play a massive role in the upcoming showdown between Roman Reigns and Zayn.

What do you think will go down in the main event of Elimination Chamber? Sound off below, and let us know!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes