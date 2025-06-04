Vince McMahon's recent public appearances reportedly had one major purpose

Vince McMahon left WWE last year amid the Janel Grant lawsuit. He recently made multiple public appearances, which had a single purpose, according to recent reports.

The former chairman initially retired three years ago amid allegations of misconduct. However, the 79-year-old returned to WWE in January 2023 to sell the company to Endeavor. Following the merger, he became the executive chairman of TKO, a position he vacated months later as Janel Grant sued him for alleged s*x trafficking and s**ual assault. Although he kept a low profile following his departure, Vince recently made multiple public appearances at sports events.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Vince McMahon's former on-screen assistant, Jonathan Coachman, revealed that a source confirmed to him that the ex-chairman's recent public appearances were to test the waters and see how people would react to him.

I know this, for this is also another fact. I haven’t talked a lot about this, that I asked the same source is the fact that Vince went to the Super Bowl and to Madison Square Garden to test the waters on how the public would react to him in public, and the answer was yes… You got to go out there. You got to put your toe in the water. Go, am I going to get, you know, not only did he not get a bunch of heat but he got like lower third on Madison Square Garden network. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Vince McMahon will reportedly try to buy back WWE

Jonathan Coachman and Dr. Chris Featherstone were both informed by sources that Vince McMahon would be interested in buying back the Stamford-based company if the opportunity arose.

The 79-year-old recently formed a new company, 14TH & I. During the latest WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that the former chairman would try to buy back his former company.

"I think he's gonna try, don't think he's gonna be able to re-buy the company. As bad as he wants, it's currently not for sale, don't think it'll be for sale, but I do wanna say I love the name, the old homage to capitol wrestling. For whatever this company becomes, I do think it's a creative name so we'll see what he can get into," he said.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently speculated on Vince McMahon's relationship with Triple H. He claimed The Game would probably avoid being seen with his father-in-law even if they were on good terms.

