Vince McMahon's WWE RAW segment idea was reportedly rejected

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Vince McMahon originally wanted Reckoning (aka Mia Yim) to mimic having a seizure on WWE RAW.

The latest episode of RAW saw The Hurt Business take on all four male Superstars from the RETRIBUTION faction. Reckoning, who is also part of RETRIBUTION, appeared as though she was having a seizure at one stage during the match. She later clarified on Twitter that she had been “possessed” and she would never fake a seizure or epileptic fit.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sapp said Vince McMahon initially planned for Yim’s Reckoning character to have a seizure on RAW. However, after being informed that it could be viewed in poor taste, the WWE Chairman agreed to tone down the segment.

“Fightful has learned that initially, Vince McMahon had wanted Reckoning, AKA Mia Yim to mimic a seizure during the spot on Monday Night Raw. We're told that she, among others spoke up that the method originally pitched was not in good taste. Vince McMahon was said to have liked the spot as it played out, outside of Yim being referred to by her real name.”

As Sapp’s report noted, WWE’s commentary team accidentally called Yim by her former WWE name. She has been known as Reckoning since being revealed as a RETRIBUTION member in September.

Vince McMahon’s idea for Reckoning

In the early stages of The Hurt Business' four-on-four elimination victory, Reckoning stood on the ring apron and began itching her arms and upper body. As she rolled around on the canvas, RETRIBUTION’s Slapjack rolled up a distracted MVP to eliminate the leader of The Hurt Business.

Not a seizure. Not an epileptic. A “Possession”. To clarify, I would never fake a medical condition like those. https://t.co/3kYynB9yI6 — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) October 27, 2020

Although Vince McMahon’s idea was reportedly shot down, Reckoning’s segment was still perceived by many, including the Twitter user above, to be a seizure. RAW commentator Samoa Joe even said she was “having a fit” when the spot began.