Vince McMahon set to appear in court - Reports

Vince McMahon might've landed himself in some trouble during his days away from the Stamford-based promotion, as a report confirmed that he's set to appear in court next week.

Ad

A report from TMZ stated that Vince McMahon wants his case involving reckless driving to be thrown out. It was noted that Vince's attorney, Mark Sherman, filed a motion on McMahon's behalf on Tuesday to suspend and dismiss the matter. The incident took place on July 24, 2025, when Barbara Doran revealed on Facebook that McMahon's car had struck her vehicle in Connecticut. The source further reported that the former Chairman of WWE was involved.

Ad

Trending

The 80-year-old was behind the wheel, and Doran detailed the fallout from the reckless driving. While McMahon wanted the case to be thrown out, he's now slated to appear in court next week in Stamford, Connecticut, for a disposition hearing related to the driving incident.

While the appearance was reportedly scheduled following the incident, the court hearing will finally take place next week on the 16th, with McMahon present. It'll be interesting to see if the court decides to throw one count of reckless driving and one count of following too closely in McMahon's favor.

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ex-WWE star comments on Vince McMahon's driving

Jim Ross spent decades in the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's creative regime. During his time as a commentator in the company, he shared the table with McMahon on several occasions and spent a lot of time with the boss backstage.

Speaking on Grilling JR, the legendary commentator talked about the incident involving Mr. McMahon and addressed his former boss' love for speed and his driving.

Ad

"He drove recklessly, and he loved speed. I was with him when we got stopped by the Ohio State Police because he was driving too fast. At some point in time, I got to thinking maybe I need to change ways of passage because these speeds are uncomfortable. And we're not in any hurry. The show's over. We don't do another show until tomorrow night or next week or whatever it may be, but golly, it was just a speed race. He loved speed. He loved to be the fastest guy on the highway," said JR.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Vince McMahon following his appearance in court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More