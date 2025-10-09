Vince McMahon set to appear in court - Reports

Vince McMahon might've landed himself in some trouble during his days away from the Stamford-based promotion, as a report confirmed that he's set to appear in court next week.
A report from TMZ stated that Vince McMahon wants his case involving reckless driving to be thrown out. It was noted that Vince's attorney, Mark Sherman, filed a motion on McMahon's behalf on Tuesday to suspend and dismiss the matter. The incident took place on July 24, 2025, when Barbara Doran revealed on Facebook that McMahon's car had struck her vehicle in Connecticut. The source further reported that the former Chairman of WWE was involved.
The 80-year-old was behind the wheel, and Doran detailed the fallout from the reckless driving. While McMahon wanted the case to be thrown out, he's now slated to appear in court next week in Stamford, Connecticut, for a disposition hearing related to the driving incident.
While the appearance was reportedly scheduled following the incident, the court hearing will finally take place next week on the 16th, with McMahon present. It'll be interesting to see if the court decides to throw one count of reckless driving and one count of following too closely in McMahon's favor.
Ex-WWE star comments on Vince McMahon's driving
Jim Ross spent decades in the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's creative regime. During his time as a commentator in the company, he shared the table with McMahon on several occasions and spent a lot of time with the boss backstage.
Speaking on Grilling JR, the legendary commentator talked about the incident involving Mr. McMahon and addressed his former boss' love for speed and his driving.
"He drove recklessly, and he loved speed. I was with him when we got stopped by the Ohio State Police because he was driving too fast. At some point in time, I got to thinking maybe I need to change ways of passage because these speeds are uncomfortable. And we're not in any hurry. The show's over. We don't do another show until tomorrow night or next week or whatever it may be, but golly, it was just a speed race. He loved speed. He loved to be the fastest guy on the highway," said JR.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Vince McMahon following his appearance in court.