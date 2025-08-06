  • home icon
Vince McMahon spoke at Hulk Hogan's funeral - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 06, 2025 00:02 GMT
Hogan passed away last month. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Hogan passed away last month [Image credits: WWE.com]

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon reportedly spoke at Hulk Hogan's funeral today. The wrestling icon passed away last month at 71 years old.

A memorial service was held for Hulk Hogan today in Florida. Jimmy Van, the founder of Fightful, is reporting that Vince McMahon spoke at the memorial and requested a standing ovation for The Hulkster at the end of his speech.

"I’m told one of the speakers at Hulk Hogan’s funeral today was a surprise - Vince McMahon. Others in attendance included Kid Rock, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, and Kevin Nash. Vince asked everyone to give Hogan one last standing ovation," he wrote.
Several photos of the memorial service were shared by Page Six earlier today. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Linda McMahon, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Paul Wight (Big Show), Jim Duggan, Jacques Rougeau, Adam Copeland (Edge), and Ric Flair were reportedly in attendance. His daughter, Brooke Hogan, was not present for the memorial service today.

Former WWE writer comments on Hulk Hogan's passing

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on why Hulk Hogan's health issues were kept secret ahead of his untimely passing.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Mac Davis, Russo noted that Hogan was tied to several businesses before his death. The legend was set to launch the Real American Freestyle promotion, and was also the face of Real American Beer. He suggested that the Hall of Famer's business partners may not have wanted his condition to be made public.

"The guy was tied to so many businesses," Russo said. "We talked about it on the other show. The new restaurant, the new wrestling federation [Real American Freestyle], the Real American Beer. So many people were in business with Hogan. So, from a business point of view, they maybe didn't want his partners to really know the condition he was in." [7:14 – 7:41]
You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE held several tributes for the former champion following his death and Nick Hogan was present for the 10-bell salute last month on RAW. Hogan's contributions to the wrestling business will continue to be remembered for years to come.

Edited by Harish Raj S
