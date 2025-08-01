  • home icon
  Why Hulk Hogan's health issues were secret, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Why Hulk Hogan's health issues were secret, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 01, 2025 17:27 GMT
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan's health was a major talking point among wrestling fans and analysts in the weeks leading up to his death. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, recently gave his thoughts on why The Hulkster's camp was seemingly reluctant to reveal information.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack. Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge shared several concerning updates about the wrestling icon in June and July. However, claims that Hogan was "on his deathbed" were denied by friends and news organizations.

Russo spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis about the contrasting reports surrounding Hogan's health. He speculated that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's team likely had concerns that his businesses would be affected if the truth about the condition of his failing health emerged.

"The guy was tied to so many businesses," Russo said. "We talked about it on the other show. The new restaurant, the new wrestling federation [Real American Freestyle], the Real American Beer. So many people were in business with Hulk Hogan. So, from a business point of view, they maybe didn't want his partners to really know the condition he was in." [7:14 – 7:41]
In the video above, Russo gave his honest thoughts on whether he preferred the Attitude Era or the early Hulkamania years.

Vince Russo shares another theory about Hulk Hogan's health

In 2000, Hulk Hogan filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Vince Russo after his controversial Bash at the Beach promo. A judge dismissed The Hulkster's case in 2003, ruling that Russo's scathing attack was part of a television storyline.

Despite their differences, Russo had no problem with Hogan and enjoyed working with him in TNA. He also believes people close to the six-time WWE Champion probably had faith he would survive.

"People always pick on me, but I always look at every side of everything," Russo continued. "Or, Mac, maybe they believed he was gonna kick out. Bro, come on, man, we've been told for 40 years he's the Immortal Hulk Hogan. You start believing it. Literally. So maybe they really thought he was going to kick out." [7:45 – 8:10]
In the same episode, Russo revealed why he was "thrilled" to read Vince McMahon's last three words about Hogan.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling along with an H/T for the transcription and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Edited by Danny Hart
