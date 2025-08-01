Why Hulk Hogan's health issues were secret, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's health was a major talking point among wrestling fans and analysts in the weeks leading up to his death. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, recently gave his thoughts on why The Hulkster's camp was seemingly reluctant to reveal information.Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack. Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge shared several concerning updates about the wrestling icon in June and July. However, claims that Hogan was &quot;on his deathbed&quot; were denied by friends and news organizations.Russo spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis about the contrasting reports surrounding Hogan's health. He speculated that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's team likely had concerns that his businesses would be affected if the truth about the condition of his failing health emerged.&quot;The guy was tied to so many businesses,&quot; Russo said. &quot;We talked about it on the other show. The new restaurant, the new wrestling federation [Real American Freestyle], the Real American Beer. So many people were in business with Hulk Hogan. So, from a business point of view, they maybe didn't want his partners to really know the condition he was in.&quot; [7:14 – 7:41]In the video above, Russo gave his honest thoughts on whether he preferred the Attitude Era or the early Hulkamania years.Vince Russo shares another theory about Hulk Hogan's healthIn 2000, Hulk Hogan filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Vince Russo after his controversial Bash at the Beach promo. A judge dismissed The Hulkster's case in 2003, ruling that Russo's scathing attack was part of a television storyline.Despite their differences, Russo had no problem with Hogan and enjoyed working with him in TNA. He also believes people close to the six-time WWE Champion probably had faith he would survive.&quot;People always pick on me, but I always look at every side of everything,&quot; Russo continued. &quot;Or, Mac, maybe they believed he was gonna kick out. Bro, come on, man, we've been told for 40 years he's the Immortal Hulk Hogan. You start believing it. Literally. So maybe they really thought he was going to kick out.&quot; [7:45 – 8:10]In the same episode, Russo revealed why he was &quot;thrilled&quot; to read Vince McMahon's last three words about Hogan.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling along with an H/T for the transcription and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.