Vince McMahon has visited 45-year-old superstar "multiple times" outside of WWE - Reports

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has reportedly paid several visits to multi-time world champion John Cena over the past few months.

McMahon was seemingly backstage on tonight's episode of RAW, and it was later reported that he was there to meet John Cena. The Cenation Leader was present on the latest episode of the red brand to confront Austin Theory and set up their match for WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, another bit of information has popped up with regards to Vince McMahon and John Cena.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Vince McMahon has seemingly visited Cena on multiple occasions outside WWE over the last year.

"Everything that I've heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena. He's visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE over the last year."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Everything that I've heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena.



Vince McMahon is quite close to John Cena in real life

John Cena will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers to step foot in the ring. He was the face of WWE for years and won 16 world titles in the process.

Following McMahon's departure from WWE in July last year, the 16-time world champion was present at the former's birthday party.

During an interview in 2010, the former WWE CEO was all praise for Cena as he talked about how the latter was an "extraordinary human being." He added that the 16-time world champion also carries "old-fashioned" values.

“You have to start with the quality of the human being. John is an extraordinary human being; he’s honest, he’s loyal. He’s full of himself, too. But he’s like a throwback to the type of individual it’s difficult find these days, someone with old-fashioned values. In addition to that, he’s a Neanderthal when it comes to strength.” [H/T 411Mania]

The 16-time world champion now has his sights set on Austin Theory as WrestleMania 39 draws near. It remains to be seen who will come out victorious when the battle of the generations takes place at The Show of Shows.

