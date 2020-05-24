Will WWE add a top female Supertar to Seth Rollins' faction? (Opinion) 

The Monday Night Messiah's faction has been compared to the Straight Edge Society

Seth Rollins' faction seems to be getting back to its former strength as Austin Theory became The Monday Night Messiah's new disciple on the last episode of RAW. The absence of AOP briefly threatened to end Rollins' stable but WWE is pushing ahead with the Rollins' gimmick and his team.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the possibility of WWE adding a female Superstar to Rollins' faction.

Seth Rollins' group has been compared to CM Punk's Straight Edge Society - which at one point in time - had Luke Gallows, Joey Mercury and Serena.

Will Seth Rollins' faction become the new Straight Edge Society?

Even though the ideologies differ, the similarities and cult-like nature of both stables can't be denied. CM Punk's group had a female presence in the form of Serena and it added a different dimension to the team that sadly didn't last long in the WWE.

Korey Gunz asked Tom Colohue whether WWE could end up adding a female competitor to Rollins' stable somewhere down the line.

Tom said that while it wasn't impossible to foresee Rollins getting a female disciple, there were a few questions that needed to be addressed. He liked the idea of Ruby Riott joining Rollins but the similarities with the Straight Edge Society would be too obvious.

Tom noted that when it comes to the options, there are better female talents on SmackDown than on RAW who match the criteria to join Rollins' faction.

Tom shared the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

It's not impossible but you have to ask certain questions. For example, about a woman travelling alone in the big group of guys is uncommon, so there would be questions about comfort levels there.

The question does come up a lot. Ruby Riott is definitely the fan favorite for the spot but I don't think the education that Seth Rollins is offering to Murphy and Theory is necessary given the level of experience that Ruby Riott has and also I think that's just too close to being the Straight Edge Society because there are obvious similarities between Riott and Serena there. I'd stay clear for now, but there are some good options, mostly on SmackDown rather than RAW.

RAW already has a stable with a woman in it as the team of Zelina Vega, Andrade and Angel Garza have got that avenue covered on the Red Brand. However, the idea of including a talented female performer in Rollins' faction does have immense potential to work.

Do you think it would be a good idea? If yes, which female Superstar would you like to see become Seth Rollins' disciple?