WrestleMania Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns could face former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match?

With WrestleMania less than three months away, we decided to take an early look at some of the WrestleMania rumors that have been doing the rounds.

We take a look at a rumor of WWE possibly putting Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match, as well as possible opponents for Roman Reigns, among various other rumors on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

#5 WWE is considering a triple threat match involving Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 37, although no plans are final yet

Last month, it was rumored that WWE was considering a big match for WrestleMania. The match itself was a potential triple threat clash between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and Keith Lee. The story was reported by WrestleVotes:

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered: Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor.

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant Superstars in recent years and it would be interesting to see him in triple threat action once again.

Brock Lesnar was released by WWE last year after his contract expired without both parties being unable to come to terms on a new deal. Lesnar’s merchandise was also removed from the WWE Shop. The Beast Incarnate's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer suggests that plans for the main event of WrestleMania from the RAW side are yet to be finalized:

The reason there has been no television direction for the main matches at Mania and you don’t hear anything about them is because there isn’t any. The only thing we know is the top Raw championship matches are not locked in.

With WrestleMania less than three months away, it looks like WWE is yet to finalize plans for most of the matches on The Show of Shows.