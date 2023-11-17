Wrestling promotion to make cuts in "every corner" after controversy; expected timeline- Reports

There seems to be trouble on the horizon for wrestlers and staff signed to a top wrestling promotion. According to recent reports, there will soon be cuts in every department and corner of the promotion. This comes after the company was involved in a controversy that saw a major backlash.

Billy Corgan's NWA went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons in the past few weeks after a controversial segment that saw Father James Mitchell partaking in illegal substances with other wrestlers and extras. Where NWA was expected to be aired on The CW on their TV network, after the backlash, it's likely that they will only be appearing on the app.

Instead, The CW signed WWE NXT for a multi-year deal.

Now, Haus of Wrestling has reported on further issues faced by talent currently signed by NWA. The company will be making cuts to its roster and various production areas very soon, with the report saying that it would be "at every corner." The hair and make-up department budgets are reportedly said to be cut in half.

On top of that, this weekend's NWA Powerrr tapings will have contracted talent appearing in a "bare-bones" crew. Non-contracted talent are not expected to appear, except a few like Violent J and Mike Knox.

As for when the cuts will occur, the January tapings have already been booked with currently contracted stars, but after those tapings, the cuts will take place in early 2024, when Corgan will start contract negotiations. A lot of stars have their contracts coming up in June 2024.

At this time, it's not certain how many wrestlers would be cut by the wrestling promotion.

More wrestling cuts expected by NWA

According to reports, several other cost-cutting tactics are expected, with NWA not flying in wrestlers the day before shows to save on hotel expenditure. While WWE does not pay for hotels, this was one of the perks of signing with NWA, given their lower pay compared to some other promotions.

They will still pay for hotels for the duration of the tapings.

The cuts are taking place because, according to the report, Corgan has been funding everything out of his own pocket for NWA over the years with little to no sponsorship money coming in, while he's spent millions for Powerrr and the NWA reality show.

