WWE has added a capital city's name in the list of banned words due to a strange reason - Reports

WWE has reportedly banned the name of North Carolina's capital city Raleigh from being used in WWE programming for a strange reason.

This past week's episode of Monday Night RAW aired live from Raleigh, North Carolina. The commentary team usually mentions the city's location where the show is taking place multiple times on air. However, they did not mention the name of Raliegh.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (via Cageside Seats), the commentary team of RAW was not allowed to say the name of the city Raleigh. The reported reason behind this is that WWE thinks Raleigh doesn't sound prestigious enough.

"According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the Raw commentary team was not allowed to say the city name “Raleigh” during this week’s broadcast even though that’s where the show emanated from in North Carolina. WWE thinks Raleigh “doesn’t sound prestigious enough,” so it is now the latest entry on WWE’s list of banned words," the report said.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is very particular about which words he wants the commentary team not to use during their programming. Some of the banned words on WWE's list include blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, headshot, trauma, kayfabe, mofos, house shows, DQ, anti-diva, spinal injuries, babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, to name a few.

WWE RAW this week had a blockbuster main event

The fans in attendance at this week's edition of Monday Night RAW in Raleigh, N.C., witnessed a special episode. Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a rare appearance on the red brand and had two significant matches. The Bloodline competed against The New Day in the opening match of the show and defeated them.

The show's main event saw Roman Reigns compete against Bobby Lashley and the WWE Champion Big E in a massive triple threat match. After an incredible back-and-forth, The Tribal Chief delivered a spear to Lashley and pinned him to win the bout.

