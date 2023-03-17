WWE adding 2 new matches to WrestleMania 39; Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and former RAW Tag Team Champions all involved - Reports 

WWE has filled the WrestleMania 39 card with some massive matches, with numerous others being teased. However, it looks like two brand new bouts will be added to April's two-night extravaganza.

The company may announce men's and women's fatal four-way tag team matches for WrestleMania 39. WrestleVotes has reported potential additions to the card, with the men's match set to involve two teams from RAW and SmackDown.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are the standout duo rumored to be in the men's four-way, with The Street Profits, Viking Raiders, and Alpha Academy joining them. Meanwhile, plans for the women's four-way bout are yet to be reported.

Here is what WrestleVotes tweeted:

"I’m told 2 additional matches are coming to the WrestleMania card. Both Men’s & Women’s four way tags. The men’s lineup is currently scheduled as: Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman / Ricochet," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Check out the post below:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told 2 additional matches are coming to the WrestleMania card. Both Men’s & Women’s four way tags. The men’s lineup is currently scheduled as:



Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman / Ricochet. I’m told 2 additional matches are coming to the WrestleMania card. Both Men’s & Women’s four way tags. The men’s lineup is currently scheduled as: Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman / Ricochet.

Some names that could feature in the potential multi-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 include Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, and Chelsea Green, among others. It remains to be seen if WWE attaches any stakes to these bouts, like a future tag team championship opportunity.

What other matches will WWE add to the WrestleMania 39 card?

WWE has announced the following matches for The Show of Shows so far:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - RAW Women's Championship Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Austin Theory vs. John Cena - United States Championship Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL - Six-woman tag team match Edge vs. Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell Match Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre/Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Championship match will likely be a triple threat, with both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus challenging Gunther. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio is yet to accept Dominik's WrestleMania 39 challenge. The father-son match could be confirmed soon, along with Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt, subject to the latter returning from his current absence.

Finally, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn look set to reunite and challenge The Usos for their undisputed tag team championship, although the match might not be official for another week. So, including the rumored tag team four-ways, it looks like WWE will hold 14 matches across the two nights of WrestleMania 39.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes