WWE allegedly made a major change to Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso match at SummerSlam

WWE allegedly made a significant change to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam.

Jey went against his cousin Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The bout ended with many fans heartbroken as Jimmy Uso interfered and attacked his twin brother Jey, leading to Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Solo Sikoa was another superstar who interfered during the bout.

Following the live event, a screenshot made the rounds on social media, and eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out that WWE's initial explanation of the rules of Tribal Combat was drastically changed.

The Stamford-based promotion mentioned that according to the rules, no one can interfere during the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso unless the match ends.

"It's Tribal Combat where anything goes and but no one can interfere until Jey and Roman’s match is over! No disqualification, no count-out. The only way to win is by pinfall or submission," WWE wrote on their official website.

Roman Reigns sent a message after his win against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

The match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was one of the biggest bouts of the year. Everyone waited to see if The Tribal Chief would finally be dethroned as the Universal Champion. Even though Jey put on a great fight, he couldn't capitalize on the win due to interference from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Following SummerSlam, Reigns sent a message on Twitter.

"Umbrella Service. And Still. The Only Tribal Chief," wrote Reigns.

You can check out the tweet here.

No one thought that Jimmy could ever go against his twin brother. It was a massive twist in The Bloodline saga. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the brothers.

What do you think about this major change in Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here