WWE allegedly trying to protect the legendary status of John Cena at Crown Jewel - Reports

WWE legend John Cena will face one of the biggest challenges of his career when he squares off against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

Cena has been at odds with The Bloodline ever since he started his recent run with the company. The duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo assaulted his partner, AJ Styles, and neutralized him. The Cenation Leader then found an ally in LA Knight and defeated the nefarious brothers at Fastlane. However, now he faces The Street Champ in a singles match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke about the blockbuster encounter. He revealed that it would be a basic match without too many high spots, typical of John Cena's recent encounters. Regarding the result, Meltzer claimed that even if Solo Sikoa lost, it wouldn't affect his momentum as WWE is grooming him for an eventual feud against Roman Reigns.

"I think we saw with Theory at Mania and with the recent tag match at Fastlane that Cena is going to do a basic match. It will be fine, but the last matches weren’t on the level of the top matches with the current stars. To me, I don’t see Cena losing in his role but old-school-wise, with Cena leaving and Sikoa staying, you do go with Sikoa. But Cena is the legend and you can beat Sikoa and it’s fine but on a show like this protecting the legend is my gut. But we all know Sikoa vs. Reigns will be a direction at some point."

John Cena has a dismal record in recent singles matches

A lot of John Cena's upcoming match against Solo Sikoa has been built on his performance in singles contest over the last few years.

The Cenation Leader admitted that his last singles win came back in 2018 and it may be time for him to consider hanging up his boots. He lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania earlier this year and was defeated by Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt before that in marquee singles matches.

However, the 16-time champ mentioned that the support of the WWE Universe kept him going and vowed to pick up a win at the upcoming premium live event.

