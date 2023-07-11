WWE appears to have scrapped advertised match ahead of RAW

An advertised match for tonight's WWE RAW has seemingly been scrapped.

Becky Lynch has been involved in a rivalry with Trish Stratus of late on the red brand. The Man battled the Hall of Famer at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, but Zoey Stark, who was making her main roster debut, attacked Lynch outside the ring. Stratus was then able to capitalize on the attack and escaped Night of Champions with a pinfall victory.

At Money in the Bank 2023 last weekend, Stratus and Stark tried to handcuff Lynch to the ring post, but she ended up escaping. However, the handcuffs played an integral part in the finish, as Iyo Sky handcuffed Lynch to Bayley and climbed over The Role Model to capture the Money in the Bank contract suspended above the ring.

Zoey Stark was scheduled to battle Becky Lynch tonight on RAW, but the match is no longer being advertised on WWE's website. Logan Paul's promo with Ricochet, The Miz versus Tommaso Ciampa in a No DQ match, Cody Rhodes' message to Brock Lesnar, and Imperium versus Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle are all still scheduled to take place tonight on RAW.

Becky Lynch sends warning to WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch recently sent a warning to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley after the two stars had a brief confrontation backstage on RAW.

Ahead of Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley confronted Lynch backstage and warned her not to cash in on her if she won the ladder match. Lynch has never been able to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and that streak continued after she fell short last weekend.

After their backstage interaction on RAW, Becky took to Twitter and warned The Eradicator that she will be seeing her soon.

"Okay I lied. I had to teach the dopes a lesson tonight too! Oh, and hi Rhea Ripley. See ya soon, Champ. #WWERaw," tweeted Becky Lynch.

A rivalry between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley on RAW would certainly excite the WWE Universe. Only time will tell if it will come to fruition after Becky resolves her issues with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark on the red brand.

