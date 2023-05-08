WWE: Backstage note on creative plans for former champion despite continued absence - Reports

According to the latest reports, WWE has creatively planted seeds for Becky Lynch's return for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Despite her absence from WWE TV, The Man was a high draft pick and the first female to be chosen by RAW. She is set to return this week after recovering from a minor leg injury.

She was last seen facing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Trish Stratus replaced Becky Lynch's tag team partner Lita for the bout, and Morgan's roll-up eventually defeated the Hall of Famer.

Following the fight, Stratus turned on Lynch and delivered a "Chick Kick," solidifying the legend's heel turn.

Some of the preliminary creative plans for Monday Night RAW tapings have been revealed to Fightful. The reports suggest that the company had sowed numerous "Missing" posters for Becky Lynch made to help further the storyline between herself and Trish Stratus.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Trish Stratus shares missing person report for Becky Lynch. Trish Stratus shares missing person report for Becky Lynch. https://t.co/9BgiivGtp3

Lynch hasn't appeared on the red brand in over a month, but WWE has kept the story going.

Dutch Mantell shared one major problem with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's WWE feud

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently suggested that WWE should have patiently awaited until a premium live event to schedule Trish Stratus' betrayal of Becky Lynch.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran said that the consequences should have been superior, with Stratus taking something emotional from Lynch.

"They had time to set this up. Instead of having her turn on the TV, which is not a bad place, it'd wait for a pay-per-view to do it... And then take something that's important to Becky; take it away from her. I don't know what it would be, but let's just wait," Mantell said.

It remains to be known when the former RAW Women's Champion will return to the promotion's programming to set up an aspiring showdown with her opponent and Hall of Famer.

Do you think Becky Lynch will return to the upcoming edition of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

