WWE backstage reaction to former Bloodline member - Reports

A former Bloodline member's return to Monday Night RAW garnered a reaction in WWE backstage.

The star in question is Jey Uso, who had quit the Stamford-based promotion in storyline a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The 38-year-old star was tired of the Bloodline saga, so he cut the cord with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

However, at Payback 2023, Cody Rhodes during The Grayson Waller Effect show announced that Jey was the newest addition to the RAW roster. Upon his arrival at the red brand show, one-half of The Usos rekindled his friendship with yet another Samaon dynasty stable member, Sami Zayn.

Since Jey Uso chose the path of being independent and away from Reigns' family, he has been successful in hyping up the WWE Universe as a babyface. On Monday Night RAW, the 38-year-old star has been receiving massive pops from the fans.

The former tag team champion's popularity among fans has gained positive attention from the people in the Stamford-based promotion. As per the reports by BWE, WWE management is extremely happy with the reactions to Jey Uso.

Bloodline member put 29-year-old star who called out Roman Reigns on notice

Wiseman to Reigns, Paul Heyman warned famous music artist and part-time WWE star Bad Bunny.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 29-year-old star stated he wants to go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship someday.

However, Heyman took to his Instagram story and asserted Bad Bunny to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, like everyone else.

"BAD BUNNY, JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE, WILL ACKNOWLEDGE HIS TRIBAL CHIEF!" The Wiseman wrote.

Checkout the screenshot of Paul Heyman's story below:

It will be intriguing to see Bunny and Reigns go at each other in a celebrity-wrestler marquee match for the title.

Do you think Jey Uso will return to his Bloodline faction? Sound off in the comments section below.