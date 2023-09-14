Bloodline member warns 29-year-old superstar who called out Roman Reigns

Famous music artist and part-time WWE Superstar Bad Bunny recently put Roman Reigns on notice. His comments have now caught the attention of Paul Heyman.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Bunny mentioned going after Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Title for over 1,000 days, and his latest title defense was against Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman warned Bunny by claiming that the 29-year-old will acknowledge The Tribal Chief, just like everyone else has.

"BAD BUNNY, JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE, WILL ACKNOWLEDGE HIS TRIBAL CHIEF!" wrote Heyman.

Vince Russo thinks that Cody Rhodes won't dethrone Roman Reigns

Vince Russo believes that Cody Rhodes won't be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign.

Speaking on a recent edition of his The Brand podcast, the former WWE writer claimed that Monday Night RAW wouldn't receive a boost in ratings if The American Nightmare won the title off Reigns.

"With all due respect to Cody Rhodes, who's doing a great job for the WWE, do you really believe for one second if you put that title on Cody Rhodes those RAW numbers are gonna go up? Do you really believe that for a second? They're not, bro. They're not. So, if you're not gonna see an increase in business, why are you going to flip the titles?"

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title after interference from Solo Sikoa led to a controversial win for the Bloodline leader.

Reigns is currently taking time off from television. Following Jimmy Uso's heel turn, he did make an appearance on SmackDown. On the same episode, Jey Uso "quit" WWE before jumping ship to RAW.

