WWE could have backup plan in case Jey Uso doesn't return to The Bloodline on SmackDown

Jey Uso hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he walked away from The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble last weekend.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champion is expected to be in attendance for next week's SmackDown since he is scheduled to defend his title alongside his brother Jimmy against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

Jey hinted on Instagram that he was out of the Bloodline following their attack on Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble. Hence, it's unclear if he will return to help his brother defend their championship. If he doesn't, then WWE could be preparing a backup plan, per Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. He said:

"Braun Strowman and Ricochet have to wrestle The Usos next week. So, that’s a weird one, so maybe they can’t keep Jey out. Maybe Solo, can they do that? I guess they sort of established that on RAW, the Adam Pearce thing. I know Jimmy and Solo did a dark match against [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson last night, so they are giving them experience as a team, or at least one match as a team, perhaps that is where they will go." (H/T Ringsidenews)

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber

It was announced this week on SmackDown that Sami Zayn would challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Zayn and Reigns began a bitter feud after his betrayal last weekend, and it appears that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have already chosen their side. That being said, Jey Uso is the one who is taking all the headlines at the moment, with many members of the WWE Universe wondering if he will walk away from the family or if he will return to continue The Bloodline's domination in the company.

