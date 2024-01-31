WWE "blown away" by 29-year-old star; backstage belief there is "future WrestleMania main event potential" - Reports

WWE Superstar Trick Williams appears to be on the path to a promising future following his success in recent months.

The former NXT North American Champion has risen as one of WWE's most popular stars. This was evident during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where Williams made his debut appearance to a tremendous reception from the audience. He intervened to protect his best friend Carmelo Hayes from an attack by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Recent reports indicated that backstage officials were highly impressed with Trick Williams' popularity. According to Haus of Wrestling, the WWE SmackDown creative team was 'blown away' by the overwhelming reaction he received. There is even speculation that they view Williams as a potential Wrestlemania main-eventer down the line. The same report disclosed that another prominent star spoke highly of Williams, praising his exceptional attitude and skill set.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward.

Trick Williams could possibly be having 2 matches in the same night at upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

NXT Vengeance Day will be taking place later this week at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Trick Williams, who is gearing up to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, might find himself on double duty at the upcoming event. The 29-year-old is scheduled to team up with Carmelo Hayes in the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament on this week's episode of WWE NXT. Should they emerge victorious, they will advance to the finals at Vengeance Day.

It will be intriguing to observe if Williams can successfully balance his commitments and achieve his objective of securing the NXT Championship.

What did you make of Trick Williams' debut on Friday Night SmackDown last week? Let us know in the comments section below.

