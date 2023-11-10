WWE could bring back major star after 9 years, but on one condition – Reports

Recent reports have suggested that there is a possibility of the former world champion making their return to WWE, but it would only happen if a certain condition was met, according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

The name in question is none other than CM Punk, who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2005 to 2014 and AEW from 2021 to 2023.

Ever since the 45-year-old was released from Tony Khan's promotion, the rumors about his return to World Wrestling Entertainment have been hot and heavy. Ahead of the Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago, it seemed as though the company updated Punk's profile page on their website, possibly teasing his massive return, however, those rumors have been denied, and may be due to the star being mentioned in a website piece instead.

Amidst the chaos of the Best in the World's possible return to WWE, Dave Meltzer cleared the air in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The wrestling journalist noted that even though there's a definite "no" about Punk showing up at Survivor Series, his return to the company can't be ruled out.

Meltzer shared that the Punk's return would depend on one condition being: the Stamford-based promotion believing that there is a massive fan groundswell for the star.

There have been chants for Punk on a recent RAW episode and also at Crown Jewel 2023, which may lead to the company to keep an open mind for the 45-year-old's return based on the fans' responses.

Dave Meltzer reminded his readers of instances where stars such as Cody Rhodes, Goldberg and Bret Hart, who never wanted to work under Vince McMahon, eventually returned to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The wrestling journalist also mentioned that Triple H, Nick Khan and Mr. McMahon would have the final call on CM Punk's potential comeback.

WWE Hall of Famer spoke about CM Punk's potential return

While speaking on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the fact that the Best in the World hadn't left the Stamford-based promotion on the best of terms.

The Hall of Famer contrastingly mentioned other stars who left World Wrestling Entertainment in a similar fashion and ended up returning at some point.

"The thing is, also, I'm gonna go out on a limb here. I'm not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don't know. I can't say. But I do know that just about everybody that's left WWE has come back no matter what problems they've had."

It will be exciting to see if CM Punk finds his way back into the company under Triple H's regime and shows up at Survivor Series in Chicago.

