WWE isn't bringing 3-time world champion back for the Royal Rumble despite massive new deal (Exclusive)

Triple H certainly has his work cut out for him when it comes to the Royal Rumble, both on the men's and women's sides. This is because of how stacked both 30-person matches are expected to be, so much so that a three-time world champion isn't expected to return for a surprise appearance despite a massive new deal.

The deal in question is the partnership that WWE recently announced with TNA. While it was informally in effect throughout 2024, it's now a deal forged with the intention of mutual benefit. This means that TNA stars can enter the doors of WWE, including some big former names. There has been speculation that two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and one-time TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) may return to the Stamford-based company at the Royal Rumble. He recently lost the TNA World Title to Joe Hendry.

In the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that despite the WWE-TNA deal, don't expect the erstwhile Dolph Ziggler to return at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) previously commented on a possible Royal Rumble return

Although the odds seem to be less in favor of Nic Nemeth's return to WWE in Indianapolis, he gave his take on a possible appearance this past December when he was still TNA World Champion.

Speaking to The Daily Star, The Natural expressed his interest in returning to a hot WWE in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, adding that he only wants to do it to talk about TNA.

"A Rumble spot? Dude, that's so cool! WWE's killing it right now. To do something fun and wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there, and kick somebody in the face, that would be awesome. But the most important thing; it would just be creating a viral moment, so I could talk about TNA. That's the only reason I'd want to do it. It'd be cool to see some old friends," Nemeth said. [18:54-19:16]

Nemeth seems to be loving life in TNA and the opportunity that he has gotten after his shocking WWE release in 2023.

Meanwhile, rumors seem to suggest Joe Hendry is available if the Stamford-based company needs him for the Men's Rumble Match. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for fans this Saturday.

