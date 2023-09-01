WWE bringing in big special guest for Payback 2023 - Reports

WWE is reportedly set to incorporate a big name as the special guest for its next Premium Live Event, Payback, on September 2.

The match card for Payback has already been announced and stacked with matches including powerhouse names such as Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, etc. However, it seems that the show needs a touch-up, and Triple H and the rest of WWE Creative want to make it more memorable.

That could happen with the introduction of John Cena into the fold of their Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 16-time world champion will return to the company on this week's SmackDown, with further dates also officially announced for his appearances.

Wrestlevotes has now reported that WWE will also be bringing in John Cena as the special guest for Payback.

"Hearing rumblings that Payback will have a special guest host this Saturday night. And his name is John Cena."

Special guests for a pay-per-view event usually have a narrative presence on the show, and perhaps Cena's addition will do the same. We'll have to wait and see if the Leader of Cenation gets involved in the action or interferes in big decisions for matches on the Payback card.

Reported reason for John Cena making more appearances in WWE

John Cena is officially slated to make around eight appearances for WWE, and fans are excited to have him back for more time than usual.

Many fans have gotten used to the Cenation leader's status as a part-timer now, considering his busy schedule as a movie star. So, it came as a huge surprise when it was announced that the 16-time world champion is making a steady comeback.

Cena will be a regular feature for SmackDown going forward, with his first appearance for the blue brand coming on September 1. The cause for this pleasant surprise came to light in a report that clarified Cena's new schedule.

Ringside News reported that the Fast and Furious star has had his filming schedule cleared up quite a bit because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has halted many Hollywood productions and made Cena available to book dates.

John Cena's last feud came against Austin Theory for the United States Championship, which saw him wrestle a match at WrestleMania 39 that he unfortunately lost. It's unclear if he will pick up many matches in this run for WWE or get locked into a new feud with another star.

Who do you want to see John Cena feud with this time?